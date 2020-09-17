A 65-year-old woman with underlying health conditions is the 29th Guamanian whose death has been linked to COVID-19.

The woman, brought to the Guam Regional Medical City at about 1:31 a.m. Wednesday, was pronounced dead upon arrival, according to the Joint Information Center. Upon arrival, a COVID test was conducted and she tested positive, according to the Joint Information Center.

As of Wednesday afternoon, GRMC had two COVID-19 patients, confirmed Krystal Paco-San Agustin, the governor's press secretary. The Guam Memorial Hospital had 44 COVID-19 patients, 10 of whom are in the intensive care unit, and nine are on ventilators to help them breathe.

"As one community, we grieve the passing of another person from COVID-19. To her family and loved ones, Jeff, Lt. Governor Josh, and I are with you in our thoughts and prayers. Our heartfelt condolences and sympathies go out to you during this awful and incredibly difficult time," said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.

"This virus is affecting us much worse now than it did in the beginning of this pandemic. People are getting sicker, more patients require hospitalization, and we are losing more people each day. We are forced to confront just how serious our situation has become, and we cannot become complacent. We must continue to do what we know works: stay home, social distance, and wear your masks."

Registration for Umatac closed

While village community testing continues, the Department of Public Health and Social Services capped this Saturday's testing in Umatac to 200 people. Slots were filled a little over a day after the test date was announced.

GDOE expands meal program

With school campuses still closed to students, the school meals program also is being adjusted to help meet all students' needs.

The Guam Department of Education is expanding its school year 2020-2021 School Meal Distribution Program eligibility. GDOE launched the School Meal Distribution Program on Sept. 4.

Beginning Friday, Sept. 18, the program will expand to include all children 18 years of age and below from GDOE, private and DODEA schools. Meals are limited in availability and should be picked up at a school within a child’s attendance area.

The school meals program will provide one bundle of five day's worth of nonperishable breakfast food items per child, and will be distributed at no cost utilizing a drive-through operation, on a first-come, first-served basis. The school meal program is limited to one meal per child and offers breakfast only at this time. A maximum of five food bundles will be given per vehicle or walker.

The school meal distribution program is operational on Fridays, from 9 a.m.-noon, except holidays. The meals will be distributed at all GDOE schools.

The school meal distribution program is made possible through a waiver received by the United States Department of Agriculture, according to the JIC.