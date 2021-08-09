$2M in federal funds set aside to help students buy uniforms

The new school year is less than a week away and parents of public school students scrambling to get uniforms may have to wait for additional vouchers to be released by the schools.

The Guam Department of Education reinstated the mandatory uniform policy for school year 2021-2022, but also acknowledged the financial strain the pandemic has placed on families.

With this in mind, GDOE officials have made efforts to relieve the financial burden on parents, further noting that challenges with complying with the uniform policy due to a lack of uniforms were present prior to the pandemic.

GDOE's pre-pandemic data showed that families of about 1,000 students had difficulties paying for uniforms. That number is expected to increase to about 5,000 students out of GDOE's student population of nearly 30,000.

Parents struggling to purchase uniforms may be able to receive uniform vouchers funded by the federal government.

GDOE Federal Programs Administrator Ike Santos said, "We set aside $2 million for students who are homeless, students who are in foster care, students who are indigent and whose families are struggling because they can't afford uniforms."

Although these students are the focus of the program, Deputy Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Joseph Sanchez said schools track students whose families are on government assistance, as well as struggling families who participate in outreach and support programs.

"We also have the lists from previous years of students who had uniform challenges during the school year," Sanchez said.

Santos said students just need to tell a school administrator, and a social worker will give them a voucher.

The vouchers will cover three to five sets of uniforms.

"Once they are available, we will provide to schools. But when school starts, students will not be penalized for not wearing a school uniform," Sanchez said.

GDOE's uniform policy does have measures to address violations of the mandate. However, GDOE officials have made it clear that the uniform policy should not be a reason for a student not to attend school.

The department is exploring other efforts to help parents with uniforms, including uniform banks at schools and the option of laundering student uniforms at school sites. GDOE has used federal funds to purchase washers and dryers for schools to support this effort.