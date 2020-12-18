The Department of Revenue & Taxation has processed and the Department of Administration this week will mail 831 checks for the 2019 tax refunds.

According to a joint press release on Friday, the checks total approximately $2,000,788 including refunds garnished to repay government debts for error free returns filed on or before June 18, 2020.

DRT also announced that on Thursday, Dec. 17, they processed 2,407 EIP Program payments totaling about $2,954,997.

Altogether, for the months of April through December 2020, DRT processed 85,503 EIP Program payments totaling about $145 million. This represents about 97.01% of the total funding received from the U.S. Treasury.