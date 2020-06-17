$2M in meth seized in 44 days

Federal authorities confiscated more than 9 pounds of methamphetamine, worth an estimated $2.1 million, in mail packages sent to various addresses on Guam in the last two months.

Search warrants obtained by the U.S. Postal Service were unsealed in the District Court of Guam on Tuesday.

According to court documents, authorities executed eight search warrants and confiscated more than 4,232 grams of crystal methamphetamine between April 1 and May 14.

Three pounds of the drug "ice" was found in a package sent to a mailbox in Hagåtña. The warrant was executed on April 1.

The same day, authorities seized 3.8 pounds of meth that sent to another mailbox in Hagåtña.

Additional search warrants were executed on packages that were meant for two Dededo homes, a residence in Barrigada, another in Mangilao and one in Talofofo.

There was no indication that there were any arrests associated with the drug seizures as of press time.