$2M in tax refunds, $2.9M in EIP in the mail

The Department of Revenue and Taxation has processed and the Department of Administration this week will mail 831 checks for 2019 tax refunds.

According to a joint press release issued Friday, the checks total approximately $2,000,788, including refunds garnished to repay government debts, for error-free returns filed on or before June 18, 2020.

DRT also announced that on Thursday, Dec. 17, the department processed 2,407 Economic Impact Payment Program payments totaling about $2,954,997.

Altogether, for the months of April through December 2020, DRT processed 85,503 EIP Program payments totaling about $145 million. This represents about 97.01% of the total funding received from the U.S. Treasury.