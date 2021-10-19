$2M in tax refunds to be paid this week

For Guam residents who filed tax returns by Aug. 20 and are due a refund, you might see that check in your account or in your mailbox over the next couple days.

The Department of Revenue and Taxation processed another 603 error-free returns, which totaled about $2,017,758, in tax refunds. That total amount does include any money garnished to repay government debts, according to a press release.

Since 2019, the Department of Revenue and Taxation and the Department of Administration have been working to ensure refunds are processed and paid on a consistent, expedient basis, according to the press release from Adelup.

“We are proud of the progress we have made with tax refunds, closing the gap between filing date to actual payment,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “We look forward to processing the upcoming tax cycle just as quickly and providing our people what is rightfully owed to them even sooner.”

The Leon Guerrero-Tenorio administration said tax refunds are being paid about 60 days after filing. In the mainland, most taxpayers get refunds within weeks of filing. This has been a challenge for GovGuam. For decades taxpayers could wait up to years for a refund - until a lawsuit was filed and the federal court ordered GovGuam to pay refunds within six months of the tax return file date or the deadline date to file taxes, whichever came later.

“Tax refunds have not been paid out this quickly in two decades,” said Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio. “With our improved government finances and greater access to online services, our people are benefiting from this progress, including continuous improvements in the turnaround time of refunds.”

To check the status of your income tax refund and other payments processed by DRT, log onto your account at myguamtax.com and use the Lookup Status tools or call 635-1840/1841/7614/7651/1813 or e-mail pinadmin@revtax.guam.gov.