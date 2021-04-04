Police on Sunday arrested a second person on suspicion of murder as they continued investigating the death of Daniel Sanchez, who was the mayor of Umatac from 2005–2009.

Police have not yet indicated how the former mayor was killed.

Joyner Scott Sked, 32, was arrested at 11:10 a.m. Sunday. Court documents in a previous family violence case indicate she is the girlfriend of Rudy Fergurgur Quinata, 59, the first suspect who was arrested at 6:46 a.m. Sunday morning in the death of the former mayor.

On Easter Sunday morning, yellow crime scene tape blocked off a residence on Jose A. Quinata street in Umatac. It was the scene of a death investigation, according to the Guam Police Department.

Sanchez's body was found at the house.

Sked was also arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault as a second-degree felony and use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony. Her arrest record indicates a gun was involved.

According to police documents, Sked and Quinata reside on the same street where the former mayor's body was reportedly found.

Both have a history of run-ins with the law.

According to court documents, they were arrested in April 2020 on suspicion of family violence after a fight ensued between the two over a beer run to the store that took too long.

Sked's criminal history also involves alleged child abuse. Her child, who was 1 year old at the time, was found wandering the street in Sinajana in November 2020.

Quinata's criminal history dates back to a manslaughter conviction in the 1980s.

In 2012, he was arrested for threatening the son of his live-in girlfriend and threatening to kill an employee at Ordot-Chalan Pago Elementary school, according to court documents.

The threat resulted in the lockdown of the school campus.

In the 2012 case, he was charged with terrorizing as a third-degree felony, family violence as a third-degree felony, assault as a misdemeanor, and reckless conduct as a misdemeanor.

Quinata and Sked are being detained.