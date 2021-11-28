A second children’s vaccination clinic will be held Dec. 11 at Father Duenas Memorial School in Mangilao.

It comes after the first community clinic for children on Nov. 20, which the Archdiocese of Agaña called a “tremendous success."

The clinics are a collaborative effort between the Archdiocese of Agaña and American Medical Center.

On Nov. 20, there were 325 people who received the Pfizer vaccine - 210 were children ages 5 years and up, and 115 were adults, 98 of whom received booster shots.

“It was a wonderful family event where many parents brought their children to receive the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Some parents also received their first, second or booster shots,” said Tony Diaz, spokesperson for the archdiocese.

The Dec. 11 vaccination clinic is scheduled for 4 to 7 p.m. at the FD Phoenix Center in Mangilao.

“The second dose of the Pfizer vaccine for the children will be administered along with the first and second doses or boosters to anyone wishing to be vaccinated,” Diaz said.

Parents and guardians interested in attending must bring their child’s birth certificate and have identification. Guardians must also bring legal documents showing guardianship over the minor.

Appointments are encouraged and can be scheduled at guamcovid.com.