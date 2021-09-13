The second man wanted by Guam police in connection to last month’s shooting in Dededo is now in the Department of Corrections.

Justin Michael Duenas, 31, was found in the Toto area on Sunday.

He was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, aggravated assault, conspiracy, reckless conduct, guilty established by complicity, use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony, illegal possession of a firearm without a valid ID, criminal trespass, criminal mischief, resisting arrest, and warrant of arrest.

Police also arrested Jorjette Rae Garrido, 27. Investigators said Garrido was allegedly helping Duenas evade authorities. She was arrested on suspicion of hindering apprehension.

On Friday, GPD confirmed the arrest of the other man wanted in connection to the shooting.

Jensen Belga Develles, 27, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder among other charges similar to Duenas’.

Police had also taken Wakatany Williander, 42, Wayne Williander, 40, into custody on charges of hindering apprehension following Develles’ arrest.

The shooting, which sent one man to the hospital, was reported Aug. 18 on Trankilo Court along Harmon Loop Road.