A man's trial in a beheading case has been delayed because a second psychological evaluation has yet to be conducted.

Donovan Ornellas was set to begin trial next week in the Superior Court of Guam, but his attorney asked for a 60-day delay to allow more time to secure a second psychological evaluation.

Ornellas’ attorney, William Pole, said one psychologist gave a “flat-out rejection” to conducting an evaluation. However, he wasn’t sure if other psychologists declined for scheduling reasons or conflicts of interest.

Judge Alberto E. Tolentino allowed the delay without objection from the Office of the Attorney General.

Ornellas’ next hearing is set for Nov. 29.

Clergy

Before the hearing ended, Ornellas asked Tolentino about “a court order regarding the clergy."

"How do I get ahold of the clergy?" Ornellas asked.

Tolentino then revealed he signed an order to allow Ornellas to talk to a priest.

Pole followed up, saying Ornellas should already be able to call a member of the clergy from the Department of Corrections facility.

'An intentional act'

Ornellas is accused of decapitating Andrew Castro with a knife in Sånta Rita-Sumai in January 2021. He pleaded not guilty by reason of mental illness to murder charges.

At the time Ornellas was charged, Assistant Attorney General Sean Brown described Ornellas' alleged actions as "egregious" and "intentional."

"The victim was stuck in a wheelchair when the defendant removed his head," Brown said at the time. "It wasn't done on accident. It was an intentional act."

Ornellas allegedly told police he used methamphetamine while at Castro's apartment and admitted he felt compelled to kill him, saying Castro had placed his family in danger.

“I had removed his head from his body. … I used the knife that was given to me. … I placed the head into a black plastic bag,” Ornellas wrote in his confession to police, court documents state.

Investigators found the victim’s head in a burned car in a jungle area in Dededo, court documents state.