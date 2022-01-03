Murder suspect Donovan Ornellas won’t have his day in court until at least summer.

He stands accused in the murder of 51-year-old Andrew Ray Castro.

Ornellas appeared before Superior Court of Guam Judge Alberto Tolentino on Thursday.

It was said in court that a second forensic evaluation is being sought for Ornellas before the case goes to trial.

He is scheduled to appear back in court Jan. 30.

Trial is not expected to begin until July.

Ornellas was charged with murder as a first-degree felony and aggravated assault as a second-degree felony.

Police have a signed confession from Ornellas, according to court documents. He allegedly admitted that he felt compelled to kill Castro, saying the victim had placed his family in danger.

Court documents state Ornellas smoked methamphetamine at the victim's Hågat residence Jan. 19, the same day he allegedly murdered Castro.

"I had removed his head from his body. ... I used the knife that was given to me. ... I placed the head into a black plastic bag," the confession states, according to police.

The victim's head was recovered in a burned car in a jungle area in Dededo, court documents state.