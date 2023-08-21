2nd GPA generator goes offline, causing 'additional load shedding'

Some island residents experienced one or more power outages Saturday evening as the island’s power grid took an unexpected hit.

Ahead of the weekend, the Guam Power Authority sent out a news release informing ratepayers of a potential for one-hour rotating outages from Friday through Monday due to limited generation capacity.

“To maintain grid stability when customer energy demand exceeds total energy capacity, GPA will, as a last resort, implement rotating outages lasting up to one hour. Power will be reconnected to all affected customers at the top of each hour,” GPA stated in its release announcing the potential rotating outage schedule.

The potential load shedding was the result of baseload unit Cabras 2 being taken offline for emergency repairs.

“As noted, the schedule was released anticipating one-hour outages as repair work on (the) Cabras 2 boiler tube leak continued,” GPA General Manager John Benavente told The Guam Daily Post.

Another generator in Yigo is offline for extensive repairs due to damage sustained during Typhoon Mawar.

Power outages were reported in several villages across the island Saturday. A few villages, such as Malesso' and Mongmong-Toto-Maite, reportedly had more than one outage.

“As noted in press releases, (the) schedule could be impacted due to additional emergencies or loss of additional generators,” Benavente said, confirming another key baseload unit went down this weekend.

“Cabras 1 experienced an emergency outage due to loss of instrumentation controls and was taken offline about 5 p.m. This put us in condition of two baseload units down, necessitating additional load shedding and for more than an hour, which is what happened last night," Benavente said Sunday. "Action was taken to avoid system blackout.”

GPA anticipated having Cabras 1 back online before peak hours Sunday evening to avoid more than one one-hour outage.

Benavente confirmed Sunday morning that work continued on Cabras 2, which may take up to a few more days, he said.

“GPA is working diligently to get Cabras 2 back online as soon as possible.”