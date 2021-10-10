There are 10 families, with 34 children, and several individuals all waiting for emergency shelter even as officials await paperwork that will allow them to open a second shelter.

The Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority is waiting for proof of payment for flood insurance before officials can proceed with opening a second temporary emergency homeless shelter.

The second shelter is a project long in the making, as flood zone requirements led to delays. Flood insurance is one of the last obstacles to completing the project.

Tamuning Plaza Hotel will become the second temporary homeless shelter on Guam.

The first emergency shelter is Global Dorm in Maite.

As of Oct. 6, there were 32 families with children at Global Dorm, including 87 children, of whom 65 were under 10 years old.

Quote sent in August for GSA processing

The government of Guam offered to pay for the insurance, and in late August GHURA sent a quote to the governor's office for processing by the General Services Agency.

GHURA Executive Director Ray Topasna said during a Thursday meeting of the Interagency Council for Coordinating Homelessness Programs that it is possible the second shelter's property owner will pay for the insurance as GSA has taken longer than anticipated.

Two more steps are needed after the payment is made - for the governor to sign off on environmental documentation and for GHURA to execute the subrecipient agreement for a grant for the shelter.

But as of Friday afternoon, GHURA had not yet received proof of payment.

"We expect it any day now. Once received, we will forward environmental documents to Adelup for final signature and on our end execute (the) subrecipient agreement. These final two steps should be completed in under two weeks," Topasna said Friday.

The flood insurance quote is below $6,000 for a year.

The second shelter and management of the facility are estimated to have a one-time cost of $1.6 million for one year, to be funded under an Emergency Solutions Grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.