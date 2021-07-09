A second suspect has been arrested in the disappearance and apparent death of Michael Castro, 27.

Troy Ryan Damian, 32, was arrested on suspicion of murder and aggravated assault among other police charges.

Guam Police Department Criminal Investigation Division detectives are conducting a homicide investigation, according to GPD spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao.

Damian is being held in the Department of Corrections.

Castro was reported missing in October 2020.

The prosecution has alleged Castro was killed and his body dumped at sea or hidden on Guam late last year.

Castro's car was found with blood and bullet holes in a secured compound owned by the company run by defendant Nicholas Wayne Moore's father.

The first suspect arrested in the case, Moore, is out of jail after he posted $1 million bail for the murder case, and an additional $100,000 bond in a separate attempted murder case recently, court documents state. Moore is under electronic monitoring and must not leave a residence on Aguilar Street in Yona without informing authorities, according to the conditions of his release.

Melanie Guerrero, Castro’s mother, issued a brief statement on the second arrest: “As a mother I value human life and I will continue to trust God on the outcome of my son Michael's case.”

The defense has argued the prosecution has not shown there is a body to tie Moore to a murder.