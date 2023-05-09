2nd man pleads guilty in 2020 meth case

A second man charged in connection with nearly 4 pounds of methamphetamine found in the mail pleaded guilty Monday in the District Court of Guam.

Francisco Herrera Salas entered a plea of guilty to attempted possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine hydrochloride.

Salas faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison and will be sentenced Aug. 8, according to court records.

Salas was also detained following the taking of his plea after missing a drug test last week Friday and his history of pretrial violations.

In December 2020, Salas, along with Joseph Mesa Babauta, were discovered by federal investigators to be involved in the retrieval of a package mailed to Guam from Utah that contained nearly 4 pounds of methamphetamine.

Salas, according to his plea agreement, picked up the package that was being tracked by authorities and headed toward Hågat. Postal inspectors had replaced the drugs with an inert substance and used a tracking device to follow it. Authorities followed Salas to Hågat before they were alerted the package had been opened. They found it in the passenger seat of a different vehicle driven by Babauta, who was pulled over. Salas, at the time, was walking on the road and when he saw the traffic stop he attempted to flee but was eventually detained, along with Babauta.

Salas and Babauta both refused to make statements to the postal inspector without a lawyer present and were later fingerprinted and released before being indicted in October last year.

The substance found in the package had a net weight of 1,781 grams, or nearly 4 pounds, of 99% pure methamphetamine hydrochloride.

According to Post files, Babauta pleaded guilty April 24 to attempted possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and will be sentenced July 24.