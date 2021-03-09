2nd missile defense for Guam urged

A top Department of Defense official has laid out a strategy toward previously announced plans to permanently install another missile defense system on Guam.

The island’s role in deterring China’s increasing posture in the region was discussed in a virtual event held by Washington, D.C., think tank American Enterprise Institute on March 4.

“China has modernized its military more than any other nation on the planet during the course of this century,” Adm. Philip Davidson, commander of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, said during his presentation. “The military balance in the Indo-Pacific is becoming more unfavorable for the United States and our allies. With this imbalance, we are accumulating risk that may embolden China to unilaterally change the status quo before our forces might be able to deliver an effective response.”

Davidson is responsible for all American military activities in the region covering 36 countries and more than half the world’s population, according to his official biography. This is a renewed push for the missile defense system for the four-star admiral, who made similar statements to the Missile Defense Advocacy Alliance last September, Post files show. Guam is the “strategic heart of the Western Pacific,” Davidson said at his presentation last week.

“Guam is absolutely critical in maintaining deterrence and stability in the region. It’s our most critical operating location west of the International Date Line. Funding for the air and missile defense of Guam is my number one priority," he stated.

“Placing a fixed defense system on Guam does not make Guam a target. It is already one,” Davidson asserted, pointing to a Chinese propaganda video circulated last year that depicted an attack on a mock-up of Andersen Air Force Base.

‘When is enough, enough?’

Increased military presence on Guam has been a controversial subject on Guam.

Since the initial planned realignment of Marines from Okinawa to our island in 2009, Guam activists such as Lisa Natividad of I Hagan Famalao’an Guåhan have expressed their concern and opposition to increased land taking, destruction of environmental resources, and other socioeconomic harms a military buildup could bring. If there was a positive takeaway from Davidson’s presentation for Natividad, it’s an admission of the risk Guam faces every day by hosting weapons of war.

“This is a fact that is contrary to the rhetoric that we have been fed historically through the decades, in terms of the U.S. military’s presence and occupation here on our island,” she told The Guam Daily Post. “We know by history that the U.S. military bases on Guam do not make us safe, because of invasion during World War II, and more recently a few years ago – the threats from North Korea.”

Natividad was one of the many residents who collectively submitted more than 10,000 comments on the draft environmental impact statement on plans to host thousands of Marines locally. The process resulted in a successful lawsuit to conduct more in-depth studies, but the military buildup on Guam continues.

“No matter what we say, it falls on deaf ears. And that is clearly a function of our colonial status,” she said. “We need to at some point ask ourselves, ‘When is enough, enough?’ We are getting a raw deal – for many people by choice, because of our loyalty to a country that doesn’t even give us basic civil rights," Natividad said, referring to Guam residents' inability to vote for the nation's president and a lack of full voting representation in Congress.

“Wrap your mind around that. If you have any sense of self-love, you will recognize how dysfunctional that relationship is.”

Military investments 'kept Guam going'

During her address on the state of the island, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero noted military and federal spending on Guam were critical to keeping the island's economy afloat.

"As new industries begin to take hold on Guam, we cannot ignore those that have withstood the test of time. As our tourism economy faltered under the weight of COVID-19, federal and military investments kept Guam going," the governor stated. "Only 17% of the $8.7 billion investment in the Guam buildup has been infused into our economy, and the current National Defense Appropriation Act commits more than $630 million ... for Guam. Thanks to the work of our Community Defense Liaison Office, our partners in the Department of Defense, and our allies in Congress, we won new NDAA funding for the full construction of a public health lab, the opening of the cultural repository, and the expanded use of foreign labor on civilian projects."

The Guam Chamber of Commerce has been a consistent supporter of the buildup, citing economic benefits to real estate, retail and construction sectors brought about by increased federal spending. It welcomed the latest potential addition to the island’s military assets in a released statement, because it would support both Guam’s and the America’s defense.

“Our island and our nation’s prosperity and security are tied to the security and prosperity of our neighbors across all of Micronesia. Investment in the Pacific Deterrence Initiative would develop and enhance not only the security of the First Island Chain but the Second Island Chain as well, of which Guam and Micronesia is made up of. The economic impact of stationing a system in Guam would contribute positively to the Government of Guam, our private sector and across the region,” the Chamber said.

THAAD

The island already hosts the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system, which can be mobilized to different locations. Davidson’s priority would place an Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense system at a “fixed location” on the island.

“There are 170,000 Americans living in Guam, and their defense is homeland defense. DOD personnel comprise some 13 percent of the total population on Guam – a total of nearly 22,000 service members, civilians, contractors, family members that are supporting America’s defense in Guam.”

Installing the Aegis system locally would provide “persistent, 360-degree integrated air missile defense from the Second Island Chain,” Davidson said, referring to the label used by the military for a strategic defense line in the Pacific that includes Guam. The addition would also free up three guided-missile destroyers to shield the “naval forces that they were designed to protect.”

“In all, the Guam Defense System will allow us to regain the advantage, help us deter China, and it will demonstrate our steadfast commitment to our allies and partners in the region that we are here to stay and to defend what it ours," Davidson said.