Troy Damian, the second suspect arrested in the murder of Michael Jose Castro, is being held on a $750,000 cash bond.

In court today, Assistant Attorney General Jeremiah Luther, requested that amount due to the gravity of the case.

“This is an extremely heinous case. He faces a life murder without the possibility of parole,” said Luther who also noted that Damian was under house arrest in separate case when police located the 32-year-old out fishing.

Defense attorney Joseph Razzano objected to the bond, saying “It’s not a reasonable bond.”

“He has known about this case … through the media,” Razzano said. “A high bond would be for someone like Nicholas (Wayne) Moore who fled the jurisdiction. Damian has been in contact with police about this matter. He could’ve tried to leave Guam and hide but did not. He’s recently started working at an auto shop.”

Razzano also objected to any media recording of the hearing, which Judge Benjamin Sison granted.

The next hearing is July 20 before Presiding Judge Alberto Lamorena.

In the meantime, the court order Damian not to have any contact with Moore, who was arrested on June 7 in Florida. While police had questioned Moore in November, shortly after Castro was reported missing. Moore was allowed to leave island for the expressed purpose of attending the Betty Ford Center, a drug rehabilitation facility in California. Moore posted $1 million bail for the murder case, and an additional $100,000 bond in a separate attempted murder case, on Wednesday, court documents state.

According to a magistrate’s complaint filed against Damian on Friday, the two men were allegedly involved in a car chase with the victim before one suspect allegedly shot, punched and placed the victim’s body in a drum.

Castro was reported missing Oct. 30, 2020.

Damian was charged with aggravated murder and murder, both as first-degree felonies, and each with a special allegation of possession and use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony. He was also charged with aggravated assault as a second-degree felony with the same special allegation of possession and use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.