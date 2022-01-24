2nd patient accuses Guam doctor of sexual misconduct

Another female patient has come forward with allegations of sexual harassment against Dr. Ugochukwu Akoma.

The woman, who has asked to remain anonymous, is the second alleged victim to come forward who has filed a formal complaint.

She contacted The Guam Daily Post on Saturday, Jan. 15, after another woman spoke up about alleged sexual assault at the hands of Akoma on Oct. 23, 2021.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Victim 1 sought treatment from Akoma to combat depression and anxiety that stemmed from being sexually assaulted when she was a child.

Like victim 1, the second victim told The Guam Daily Post that she too suffered from a history of sexual trauma as a child and teen, resulting in post-traumatic stress disorder.

Victim 2 sought out a second opinion from Akoma on issues she was experiencing with her spine. She arrived at Hepzibah Family Medicine Clinic, Akoma's private practice, for a physical exam on Feb. 13, 2020.

"I had a physical, but there was no nurse inside the room when he was unbuttoning my shorts," the woman said. "I've been abused before; sometimes I get frozen, I don't know what to say or think about it. I have to process the whole thing first."

Akoma allegedly did not ask the patient for permission to unbutton her shorts and pull down her underwear exposing her pelvic area right before her genital opening, which made her feel uncomfortable.

Although Akoma's actions struck her as odd and made her feel uneasy, she brushed it off.

"I was like, 'Maybe it's just me. I'm overthinking it.' I didn't say anything about it and I didn't question it at the time."

When she returned for a follow-up appointment on Feb. 27, 2020, the doctor's alleged actions made her worried. At first, the conversation centered around her medical history. She made Akoma aware that she suffered from PTSD as a result of being molested and raped.

While she was there to talk about treatment for her spine, she said Akoma had more interest in her personal love life, which struck her as odd.

"He was asking me about what I did for Valentine's and I said I didn't have a Valentine for five years. He said, 'What? 'You didn't have sex for five years?' The doctor allegedly said he would send out flyers at least once a month, the woman said.

"I couldn't tell if he was joking around or if he meant he was going to tell his friends. At first, I was like, I don't know if he is just like that. You see, I'm one of those that already filed a complaint against Dr. Abner Pasatiempo. So in my head I'm like, 'Man, this can't be happening again,'" she said. Pasatiempo is a former government of Guam psychiatrist facing charges that he made improper sexual comments to patients. Pasatiempo is accused of harassing seven of his patients during their therapy sessions, according to the Guam Office of the Attorney General.

At the Feb. 27 medical appointment, the second victim said, Akoma touched her inappropriately.

"I was seated next to his desk when he ran his finger up my dress until he reached my spandex shorts and he said to stand up and he twirled me around, and when my back was toward him he made a 'hmm' sound," she said.

She said she was mortified, as she was already feeling uncomfortable, and she was frozen by memories of past traumas.

Akoma inquired more about her personal life, asking her where she lived before telling her to come back to see him to give him his birthday gift. The woman said Akoma had told her his birthday was the following day.

She said she felt on edge and all she wanted to do was leave.

"I stuck out my hand at a distance. ... I put my hand out to shake it because I planned to not return. But he put both his arms around my waist like we are at a prom and leaned forward to kiss me and he had a sore on his lip. I felt grossed out. I turned my head and he kissed my cheek. Then he let go, but with a look as if he was stunned because he couldn't believe that I didn't kiss him back," she said.

It wasn't until she saw her original doctor that she learned that Akoma had a history of similar allegations.

"Something like this shouldn't be happening. Especially (since) he's a doctor. I don't feel that what he's doing should be going on any longer," she said.

She filed sexual harassment reports against Akoma with the Guam Police Department and the Guam Board of Medical Examiners on March 3, 2020. This was a year before the alleged sexual assault of another patient in October 2021.

She filed a police complaint. Almost two years have passed since she filed the report, but she has yet to receive any word from GPD.

Attorney: Every story has two sides

The Guam Daily Post contacted Akoma for a response to the latest allegations. Akoma has declined to comment on the first woman's account.

"Dr. Akoma declines to comment on these serious allegations. Like you and me, he must be afforded the presumption of innocence and rights to due process in defense of these claims before the proper authorities," stated Akoma's attorney, Jay Arriola. "Dr. Akoma will defend against all such claims in due course. We hope and trust our system of justice will provide him that minimum entitlement."

Arriola said every story has two sides and that sometimes people are found not guilty by a jury of their peers after hearing both sides.

'I just felt defeated'

The second alleged victim said GPD never called her back.

"They have never followed up with me. I have called and they didn't have anything to update. The officer said he was going to call me back; he never did. What I did was I went to GPD to get a copy of the record at ITC and it says 'harassment' on there. To me, I was like, 'The doctor touched me, isn't that sexual harassment?'" the second woman to come forward said. "He put his finger up my dress, ... kisses me on the cheek. ... I just felt defeated, like no one took me seriously."

The Guam Daily Post contacted Police Chief Steven Ignacio for an update. Although Ignacio indicated he would look into the case, no additional response has been received.

The second woman also reported the alleged incident to GBME.

According to the victim, she was not provided an update on the report filed with the GBME until Jan. 20. She said GBME informed her the case was reviewed by the board on March 11, 2020. But it's unclear if the case is under investigation because no further details were provided.

"I am just very disappointed that it has been going on for this long," she said. "I am disappointed and hurt."

She said she believes the GBME should be held liable for allowing Akoma to continue to practice in Guam.

"I told the board, I am not the one that's hiring these people and asked why they are hiring this kind of people," she said. "In Iowa, there has to be someone in the room with him when there's a patient, so how come that doesn't apply to Guam?"

Akoma has been accused of similar behavior as far back as 2007, while he was a practicing physician in the States.

A case against him in Iowa was settled in 2018. Akoma paid a $5,000 fine and agreed to terms of probation. The terms of practice in Iowa included having a board-approved female health care professional chaperone continually present when he is treating female patients.

On Feb. 8, 2021, the Iowa Board of Medical Examiners stated the following:

"Ugochukwu E. Akoma, M.D., a 48-year-old Iowa-licensed physician who formerly practiced family medicine in Guam, had a Statement of Charges and a Statement of Matters asserted issued by the Board on January 14, 2021. The board alleged that Dr. Akoma violated the terms and provisions of a settlement agreement entered into between Dr. Akoma and the Board. A contested case hearing shall be scheduled in the future."

In the Iowa case, details of the violations were not public record.

Following the 2018 IBME settlement, and a local allegation from an IHP Medical Group staffer filed the same year, Akoma opened his private practice, the Hepzibah clinic. An IHP staff member had accused him of "making improper comments" and touching her inappropriately.

The alleged second patient victim questioned why the Guam board would provide more opportunities for there to be more possible victims.

"I just feel like he has a lot of opportunity to hurt people," she said.

She had almost given up hope until the first victim came forward two weeks ago.

"I was hurt. I don't even know who the person is and I feel pain for her because I know what it feels like and I feel like we are probably never going to go anywhere. It's going to continue to happen and who is going to be the next victim?" she said. "I feel that they could have prevented this. Why didn't they take me seriously when I told them about it? They didn't take me seriously. Now look what he did. What more does it take for them to really look into this?"

The Guam Daily Post reached out to GBME chairman Dr. Nathaniel Berg, regarding the allegations from both women. But during a recent board meeting to address the complaint from the first woman, he indicated that no comment would be made on ongoing investigations.

The incident with Akoma has made the second woman relive her childhood traumas, she said, leaving her with unanswered questions.

"That's why I can't understand why they are not stopping him. If they can do something about it, why are they not doing it? It's hard for me to trust any doctor. I'm guarded," she said.

She said she was given the courage to come forward through the bravery of the first alleged patient victim. Now she is hoping to help others come forward.

"I know it's hard but sometimes we have to give up a little bit of the pain within us to help others. If I didn't see the report on Saturday, then I would not have known about it. I even talked to my family about coming forward, because for me it's embarrassing," she said. "But I feel like if I don't tell there may be someone else out there that could really use my help. I would feel bad if I didn't speak up and something worse happens. I am grateful to the first victim for speaking up."