2nd positive confirmed at Mercy Heights

Some students at Mercy Heights Catholic Nursery & Kindergarten will undergo COVID-19 testing after a second employee tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

School officials are working with Department of Public Health and Social Services to coordinate testing, according to the Archdiocese of Agaña. School employees are faculty members and are under isolation.

Through contacting tracing, Public Health is working with Mercy Heights and the Archdiocese overall to determine the students identified as having close contact by guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Public Health is contacting the parents and will provide guidance.

The school in Oka, Tamuning is temporarily closed as it undergoes professional deep cleaning and sanitization. Mercy Heights will remain closed throughout this week and reopen after the Thanksgiving break on Monday, Nov. 30.

An initial teacher tested positive Friday evening, Nov. 20 and notified principal Belen Defant on Saturday. The latest person to test positive was known to have close contact with the first individual and received immediate assistance by the Archdiocese to undergo testing. The teacher informed the principal of the positive results today.

The Archdiocesan COVID-19 Task Force is working closely with Public Health and Mercy Heights in taking all measures to ensure the safety of the children and all adults at the center.

The last time the first teacher who tested positive was at the school was Monday, Nov. 16. However, the second teacher had been at Mercy Heights all week and was last with students on Friday, Nov. 20.

By law, neither the school nor Public Health are permitted to disclose the names of individuals who have COVID-19.