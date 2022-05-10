Sen. Telo Taitague became the fifth person to file documents to become a candidate in this year's primary election, while Del. Michael San Nicolas and running mate Sabrina Salas Matanane joined the two other gubernatorial teams in active campaigning.

Taitague, a Republican, is also the second incumbent senator to file for reelection candidacy. The other one is Sen. Jose "Pedo" Terlaje.

San Nicolas and Salas Matanane, meanwhile, filed their organizational report with the Guam Election Commission, which means they can start raising and spending campaign funds in excess of $250.

The two other gubernatorial teams earlier filed their organizational reports, bringing the total number of active campaigns to 21.

No gubernatorial team has filed for candidacy yet. The last day to file to become a candidate in the primary election is June 28.

Former Speaker Judi Won Pat filed an organizational report for delegate, but she and Sen. Jim Moylan have not filed their candidacy. Only Sen. Telena Nelson has done so for the position.

51K registered voters

Meanwhile, at a GEC meeting Thursday night, Executive Director Maria Pangelinan told commissioners there are about 722 new voters just from "motor voter" registration, which could potentially bring the total number of registered voters to about 51,000 as of April 30.

Pangelinan said she expects the final voter tally for April to be reported in a few days, but the tally as of March 31 was 50,226.

Motor voter registration is a process that allows people to register to vote when they register or renew a Guam driver's license at the Department of Revenue and Taxation Motor Vehicle Division.

Motor voter registration started in early 2019. And in October 2021, DRT launched online motor voter registration.

GEC recently found out that data for motor voter registration, as well as online motor voter registration, covering several months, has not been captured because of a programming issue in DRT's system.

The two agencies have worked out the details to address the matter, including the ability for GEC to directly access the applications in DRT's system, thereby speeding up the process for the commission to capture motor voter registration.

GEC is hoping that DRT's software system vendor will be able to make that programming fix soon.

In the 2018 gubernatorial election, the number of registered voters hit a record of 55,941.

But that didn't translate to a record voter turnout, as only 67%, or 37,386 people, actually voted, the lowest voter turnout in a Guam gubernatorial election.