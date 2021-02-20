The man suspected of firing the gun in the Agat street shooting has been apprehended, Police Chief Stephen Ignacio confirmed Friday.

Prior to his arrest, police identified Randy Chaco Nauta Jr., 34, as a person of interest who was wanted for questioning in the Tuesday shooting.

Court documents in the arrest of co-defendant Anthony Ignacio state that Nauta fired a sawed-off shotgun at Jesse Quidachay. Ignacio was heard by witnesses telling Nauta to “blast him, par,” the prosecution stated in court documents.

The two men went to handle a dispute with the victim, court documents state. The victim struck Ignacio's vehicle with a stick and called him out to fight. Witnesses said they heard yelling, then a gunshot.

The victim sustained a 3-inch gunshot wound to his lower left abdomen and hand. He is in stable condition.

Nauta was last seen leaving the scene of the crime on San Francisco Street, Agat, in a purple Suzuki Jimmy, resembling a Jeep, police said. Earlier on Friday, police said the vehicle had been located and that they believed Nauta may have fled Agat on foot.

When police disclosed that the getaway vehicle had been found, authorities also made a community plea for assistance in locating Nauta.

Hours later, the police chief announced that Nauta was apprehended in Agat.

Nauta's arrest record dates back to 2005, when he was booked and released on charges of rioting, reckless conduct and guilt established by complicity.

Over the years, Nauta has continued to have run-ins with the law, picking up additional misdemeanor and felony charges related to drug possession, terrorizing, aggravated assault, possession and use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony, family violence and burglary.

For the assault-related offenses, he was charged in at least three separate cases.

Department of Corrections records state that Nauta was released from confinement in November 2020, where he was held for a case involving family violence and disorderly conduct.

Ignacio has been charged with attempted murder and is being held on $30,000 cash bail. Ignacio's attorney, John Morrison, has argued that the incident falls under the Castle Doctrine law.