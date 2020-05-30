A search warrant executed at a home in Mangilao on Thursday in connection with the investigation into multiple forgery complaints involving fake economic impact relief checks led to the arrest of a second suspect.

Guam Police Department spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao said Criminal Investigation Division detectives conducted interviews following three similar complaints about bogus relief checks.

One man was charged on Thursday and an alleged accomplice was being sought. Police stated in a press release that further investigation revealed the possible involvement of other individuals and the location of evidence pertaining to the case.

Police did not specify the type of evidence seized during the raid.

Following the execution of Thursday's search warrant, police arrested 40-year-old Albert Campos Muna Jr., after finding alleged evidence at an apartment in Mangilao.

Muna was arrested and charged with forgery, conspiracy, guilt established by complicity, criminal facilitation and writing bad checks.

Second suspect

On Thursday, Jerome Robert Santos, 40, was charged in the Superior Court of Guam with forgery as a second-degree felony.

Santos and another man, identified in a magistrate’s complaint as Gerald Belga, each tried to cash a “forged stimulus check” on May 22 at a check-cashing and foreign exchange shop, according to the prosecution in Santos' case.

Some of the check-cashing business' employees examined the checks and determined they were not legitimate, court documents state.

The pair became upset as staff attempted to stall them. The employees were able to make copies of the checks and the duo’s photo identification.

A clerk mistakenly returned Santos’ check to Belga before the two fled, documents state.

Santos returned to the same business on Wednesday allegedly to try to cash his check but, this time police officers were able to catch him.

Authorities were trying to locate Belga, documents state.

Santos told police he received the check from Belga, who Santos said would print them at his residence, documents state.