The second suspect charged in connection with a shooting reported in Agat earlier this year also wants the criminal case filed against him dismissed.

Anthony Vincent Ignacio, 36, has joined his co-defendant, Randy Junior Chaco Nauta, 34, is asking the court to toss out the case.

Nauta's request was made last week.

The defendants' joint motion to dismiss the case was filed in the Superior Court of Guam on Wednesday.

The defense contends that the Guam Police Department and the Office of the Attorney General's prosecution division failed to apply Guam's Castle Doctrine in this case. That law grants immunity from prosecution to a person who causes death or injury to another person who unlawfully or forcibly enters the property of the former.

Jury selection and trial for the pair have been set for June 21.

The shooting occurred Feb. 16 on San Francisco Street in Agat. The victim, a 34-year-old man, survived.

Nauta was in the passenger's seat of Ignacio's car when they drove up to the victim and got into an argument, court documents state.

Nauta used a sawed-off shotgun and shot the victim multiple times, the prosecution alleges in court documents.