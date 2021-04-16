Police on Thursday announced the arrest of a second suspect in the robbery and assault complaint reported April 6 at 88 Leisure Game Room in Maite.

A security guard at the establishment was injured.

Police on Wednesday arrested 22-year-old Saingo Lippwe on suspicion of assault, conspiracy and criminal facilitation. Lippwe also had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

A day before Lippwe was arrested, police also arrested 20-year-old Losal Phaynid.

The victim sustained a 1 1/2-inch-long laceration to the left side of his head. Police also noted swelling and redness on the victim's face.

Phaynid allegedly took the victim's phone and car keys.

Police tracked down Phaynid using surveillance footage retrieved from the scene.