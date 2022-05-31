2nd suspect surrenders in Paseo shooting

A 20-year-old man is the second suspect to turn himself in to Guam police following a shooting reported at the Paseo de Susana in Hagåtña over the weekend.

Kyle Joaquin Topasna was arrested on suspicion of purchase, possession, use or carry of a firearm without a valid ID; transferring or giving a firearms without a valid ID, discharge of firearms, reckless conduct, and disorderly conduct.

GPD spokesperson Sgt. Paul Tapao confirmed Topasna self-surrendered to the Community Crimes Task Force on Monday.

He is being held at the Department of Corrections.

Monday morning's police statement didn't mention the man wielding the machete. Police do say the case remains open as Community Crimes Task Force investigators continue to follow up on leads and witness interviews.

Video of the midnight incident were widely shared on social media, including ones showing a man smashing the windshields of multiple trucks with a machete and the shooting.

Several hours after the incident, Evin Babauta Pangelinan, 21, self-surrendered to authorities.

Pangelinan was charged in the Superior Court of Guam with possession of a firearm without a firearm ID card and attempted criminal mischief as third-degree felonies, reckless conduct and discharge of a firearm as misdemeanors and disorderly conduct as a petty misdemeanor.

Pangelinan allegedly told officers that he was at the park when an unknown men began to "bash" his and others' vehicles. It was after one of the men had swung a machete at Pangelinan, a friend of his fired a gun into the air three or four times, court documents state.

Pangelinan allegedly admitted to telling his friend, "Par let me have that. ... I'll show you how it's done," before asking his friend for the weapon and shooting one round toward the back side of a car.

"I wasn't thinking straight," Pangelinan allegedly told police. "I should have just moved my truck."

A preliminary police report indicated one of the suspects was driving a green Lexus and had fled heading southbound, along with another potential suspect driving a black Hyundai Santa Fe SUV.