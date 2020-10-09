A second suspect was arrested on Wednesday in connection to a shooting in Tamuning, and was apparently identified in phone records at the Department of Corrections.

Noah Terence John Cepeda, 21, was charged with aggravated assault as a second-degree felony and criminal mischief to a motor vehicle as a third-degree felony, both with a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony. He was also charged with possession of a firearm without an identification card as a third-degree felony, discharge of a firearm as a misdemeanor and reckless conduct as a misdemeanor.

The shooting was reported on Sept. 29 along Gov. Carlos Camacho road when someone allegedly shot at a passing car.

Guam police reviewed video surveillance nearby that captured the suspect's car, court documents state.

The next day, John Anthony McCord Jr. was arrested for his alleged part in the shooting.

McCord allegedly told officers, "I'm not the shooter, all I did was drive, I'm the driver."

Court documents state investigators heard McCord identify Cepeda as the shooter through PayTel records at the prison.

Multiple witnesses also told police they saw the suspects following the shooting.

No injuries were reported.

More charges

Cepeda faces additional criminal charges in two separate magistrate complaints filed in the Superior Court of Guam on Thursday.

On May 4, Cepeda allegedly threatened to kill a woman known to him before he chased after her, court documents state.

Cepeda is accused of throwing the victim's phone to the ground before picking it up and taking off from the scene, documents state.

He was charged with family violence, terrorizing, third-degree robbery and theft of property, each as a third-degree felonies.

In a third case, reported on Sept. 14, Cepeda allegedly strangled and slapped a woman known to him.

The victim was able to get away and call police, documents state.

Cepeda was charged with strangulation and family violence as third-degree felonies, and assault as a misdemeanor.