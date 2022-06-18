Frank "Ko" San Nicolas, a suruhanu and former Port Authority of Guam police officer, is scheduled to have a second trial in the Superior Court of Guam this month in connection with allegations that he sexually assaulted a woman on May 16, 2020.

Defense attorney Jay Arriola told Judge Arthur Barcinas on Friday that he wants to question the jury pool to determine whether potential jurors can be fair and impartial, since the case is high profile and has received a lot of media exposure.

Barcinas told the defense to submit the list of questions for the parties to review.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Prosecuting attorney Richelle Canto was told the government could submit any questions to be included for the jury as well.

Jury selection is to begin June 22.

San Nicolas was acquitted in December 2021 of similar charges involving allegations by a different woman.