2nd try to consider malpractice bill fails

The second attempt by Speaker Therese Terlaje to place legislation intended to reform medical malpractice tort law on Guam on the session agenda failed again Friday afternoon.

Bill 112-36, introduced by the speaker, would replace mandated arbitration, the current law on Guam, with a pre-screening court process.

Arbitration is an out-of-court procedure used to settle disputes. Those advocating to change the law argue that arbitration costs deter legitimate malpractice claims from coming forward.

The medical community has been opposed to Bill 112, with many citing concerns over frivolous lawsuits and potential impacts to health care.

The speaker attempted to place the bill on the agenda Wednesday but didn't receive enough support.

Various changes were made to the bill as a result of several hearings and meetings since its introduction.

Terlaje said Friday that the amended version of Bill 112 addresses several concerns levied by the medical community, as well as those expressed by patients and their families.

“The bill does not redefine malpractice or remove the protection for doctors of a pre-trial screening process. Arbitration is still an option. ... Mediation is now an option, also part of the request that were made during the public hearing. If they can't agree on either of those, there will be a pre-trial screening by a judge. And this is to protect doctors by weeding out frivolous claims,” Terlaje said.

Pre-trial screening is confidential, she added. Sanctions against the plaintiff and their counsel are also imposed if the pre-screening judge determines the claim to be frivolous, Terlaje said.

The speaker's motion to place Bill 112 on the agenda was met with an objection Friday.

Before the vote, Terlaje thanked her colleagues who attended hearings and listened to patients “who came in with their very painful stories, and their intention ... to help those who are harmed in the future.”

All 15 lawmakers were present for the vote Friday, with Vice Speaker Tina Muna Barnes presiding over session.

“There's been quite a bit of backlash, I would say, resistance to change. Insistence on the status quo, despite having been brought to our attention that this is a huge inequity for those of lower income on Guam and even middle income on Guam,” Terlaje said.

“In our efforts to protect doctors, they are totally being denied justice. ... We have an opportunity here, through Bill 112, to bring in an alternative mechanism. ... I want to extend my admiration to all the medical professionals who testified and explained what they go through every day. And I've tried to listen and incorporate many of their concerns,” the speaker added.

Eight votes were needed to pass the motion, but only Sens. Telo Taitague, Joanne Brown, Jose Terlaje, Joe San Agustin and Sabina Perez joined the speaker in voting to place Bill 112 on the agenda.

“The medical lobby is large and intimidating but patients deserve access to justice and health care, not one at the expense of the other,” the speaker stated after the vote.

She also thanked the senators who supported her motion.

“We have heard the very personal and painful stories of our people, who were victims of alleged medical malpractice, or lost loved ones to alleged medical malpractice, who, till this day, are not able to resolve their claims and move on with their lives. I want to thank them for their courage. The extensive dialogue that has taken place on this issue has been difficult but necessary and has illuminated the impact of this systemic inequality on our people,” Therese Terlaje said.