2nd vaccination site planned at GPO

To help alleviate the crowds showing up for a mass vaccination clinic at the Micronesia Mall, the Guam National Guard is in the process of opening a second location at Guam Premier Outlets in Tamuning.

Mark Scott, spokesman for the Guard, confirmed for The Guam Daily Post that the Guard has begun preparing the site – located at the outlet’s stand-alone building that formerly housed Forever 21 and California Mart.

“It’s going to be the same as what we’ve been doing,” Scott said, as far as planned hours of operations and the process of making appointments for the second site. “We don’t exactly know what day it’ll begin, but when it does open, it’ll be a seamless transition.”

An opening date hasn’t been set because parts of the site are being assessed, including the building’s air conditioning system. Saturday vaccination clinics usually held at the University of Guam Calvo Field House also will be moved to GPO once the new location opens. A forthcoming press release from the Joint Information Center will provide more specific details, Scott said.

“The people deserve predictability and the people deserve continuity as much as humanly possible. And that’s what we’re going to try to provide," Scott said.

The new location is being set up primarily to spread out the increasing crowds at the Micronesia Mall, particularly given the increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases and employer-mandated vaccine policies. But Scott shared that having a second location opens up the door to vaccinating more residents on a daily basis.

“We’re going to try. We have more space, ... the main idea is to alleviate some of that congestion (at the current) location, and offer an additional clinic,” he said.