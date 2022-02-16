A second victim has stepped forward, alleging that a former middle school counselor, Dennis Mark Zermeno, sexually abused him when he was a student.

A civil complaint was filed in the District Court of Guam on Monday naming Zermeno, 72, and the government of Guam as defendants.

The alleged victim is only mentioned as R.C. to protect his identity.

The complaint includes allegations of child sexual abuse, negligence, negligent supervision, negligent hiring and retention, breach of fiduciary duty/ confidential relationship, and deprivation of federal civil rights.

The victim, now 52, alleged that he was in the seventh grade at Agueda Johnston Middle School in 1981 when Zermeno began to groom him by paying attention to him both during and after school.

Zermeno told the victim that he needed to be "disciplined’" when the victim was called to the counselor’s office and told to take off his pants, court documents state. The alleged sexual abuse occurred multiple times on the school grounds, at after-hours baseball games at Paseo Stadium, and at the defendant’s residence, the lawsuit alleges.

The victim contends the government had a duty not to hire or retain Zermeno in light of his sexually abusive and exploitative propensities, documents state.

R.C. is seeking damages no less than $2 million.

The claim was previously served to Guam Department of Education on July 15, 2021.

Deputy Attorney General James Canto filed a response on Jan. 4 stating, “An investigation by GDOE indicates that GDOE has no record of Mr. Zermeno’s employment … Because Mr. Zermeno was not employed by GDOE, there appears to be no negligence on the part of the government of Guam. In addition to the above, the Government Claims Act requires that all claims be filed within 18 months from the date the claim arose.”

1st complaint

Zermeno, who now lives in California, was first accused last May of similar allegations by a separate alleged victim.

The victim, only identified as BB, alleges that Zermeno molested him when he was 13 in 1981.

Zermeno asked that the civil complaint be dismissed for lack of personal jurisdiction. Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood denied the request on Tuesday.