A second suspect accused of attacking several people, including children, in the Zero Down subdivision area of Yigo using machetes and slingshots admitted to the allegations against him in the Superior Court of Guam.

Bruno Leon Harou, 31, pleaded guilty to assault and criminal mischief before Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan on Tuesday.

He previously denied the allegations during his change of plea hearing stating, "I am not guilty. At the time, the guy threw a rock and I threw it back to him. It wasn't intentional."

Co-actor Marvin Harou, 29, has since pleaded guilty to criminal mischief and two counts of assault. He was given a two-year suspended prison sentence and was placed on two years of supervised release.

Restitution for the victims in the case will be discussed at a separate hearing.

In May, a witness told police that a fundraiser was underway when the two men, who appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, got upset over being asked to leave. They chased people at the event with a machete and slingshots.

The pair also were accused of throwing rocks, damaging two vehicles in the process, court documents state.