3,000 pandemic relief checks mailed

About 3,000 households should be getting their federally funded economic impact payment checks over the next few days as Department of Revenue and Taxation processed and then delivered them on Thursday to the Treasurer of Guam.

The checks total $4.7 million, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said during her Friday news briefing as she provided an update on various emergency assistance programs.

She said about $117.9 million in EIP checks have been put in the hands of Guamanians. More than 60,000 Guam taxpayers are covered by the relief checks, which ranges from $1,200 for individuals and $2,400 for couples plus $500 per dependent child.

The total amount of COVID-19 federal assistance for Guam, including the unemployment benefits, is roughly $1 billion, with the bulk of the assistance being set aside for the unemployment programs, which are expected to open for online applications this weekend.

Private sector layoffs, furloughs

The federal government has released $276 million to pay displaced Guam workers' benefits out of the more than $900 million the Guam Labor Department had estimated.

Only private sector workers have lost work hours or pay during the pandemic. No GovGuam worker has lost a paycheck as a result of the pandemic, the governor has confirmed.

As of Friday morning, 21,931 employees have been laid off, furloughed or had to take pay cuts as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic. This is based on the report of 1,162 employers via hireguam.com.

Local program

The governor added that 17,040 checks have been cut – over the past few weeks – for households, or about 30,000 individuals, under the recently created Prugråman Salåppe’ Ayudon I Taotao.

“As a result of that, we have put in the hands of our people $12.8 million worth of the Prugråman Salåppe’,” she said.

The cash aid is $300 per eligible person, and up to $1,200 per household. Officials said the program is expected to benefit about 18,000 households, or about 55,000 people. It uses $20 million from the nearly $118 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds that GovGuam has received.

The governor noted that checks for the unemployment benefits under the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation and the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance will be available soon. The unemployment programs could provide qualified applicants with more than $900 a week.

“We are ready, the money is here and we’re just trying to get the online employee applications launched,” she said. Once that’s done, the government will begin accepting applications. The governor reiterated that if documents are all in order, the government could get the checks to applicants well within the 21-day federal timeline.