3,250 Guam households receive federally funded rent aid in 1 year

With federal pandemic funds, the government of Guam has issued $11 million in direct relief to 3,250 households through the Emergency Rental Assistance program, which opened March 3, 2021.

"By providing assistance through the ERA program, we have helped people secure the roof over their heads and bought more time for them to get back on their feet. We will continue helping everyone on the road to our recovery," Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said in a press release.

Households that have experienced income loss or other pandemic-related hardships still may apply for help to pay rent or utilities.

The program ends Sept. 30.

Each applicant must meet the program's three eligibility criteria:

• Is qualified for unemployment benefits or has experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs or experienced other financial hardship due directly or indirectly to COVID-19.

• Demonstrates a risk of homelessness or experiencing housing instability.

• Has a household income at or below 80% of the Guam area median income.

The following are the household sizes and their respective household median incomes:

• 1: $38,200.

• 2: $43,650.

• 3: $49,100.

• 4: $54,550.

• 5: $58,950.

• 6: $63,300.

• 7: $67,650.

• 8: $72,050.