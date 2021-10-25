Another batch of tax refunds, for Guam taxpayers who filed by Sept. 9, have been processed and paid out, according to a press release.

The latest batch of tax refunds totals $3,168,074, including refunds garnished to repay government debts, according to a press release from Adelup. The payments represent 964 error-free returns.

Since 2019, the Department of Revenue and Taxation and the Department of Administration have been working to ensure refunds are processed and paid on a consistent, expedient basis.

Adelup is touting the speed with which tax refunds are being paid. Recently, a press released noted that refunds were being processed and paid out with 60 days of being filed. Monday's press release noted the time has been further reduced to under 50 days.

“We continue to close the gap between filing date and actual payment of tax refunds, which is now just under seven weeks--the fastest tax refunds have been paid out in two decades,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The governor reiterated the administration looks forward to "processing the upcoming tax cycle with even quicker turnaround times to provide our people what is rightfully owed to them even sooner.”

Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio said the reduced wait for tax refunds is part of a "commitment to improving government financials" and also includes the government's ability to pay vendors on a timely basis.

“We are especially proud to be able to report this progress, despite the challenges posed by the global pandemic," he said.

Residents can check the status of their income tax refund and other payments processed by DRT, by logging in to myguamtax.com and use the Lookup Status tools or call 635-1840/1841/7614/7651/1813 or e-mail pinadmin@revtax.guam.gov.