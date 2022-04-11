3,396 tax refunds sent out for February filers

Checks were sent out or direct deposits were made for 3,396 tax year 2021 and prior-year income tax refunds totaling $10.6 million, after being processed by the Department of Revenue and Taxation and Department of Administration.

These refunds represent payment of error-free returns filed on or before Feb. 18, 2022, the governor's office stated Sunday.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Tax refunds continue to be processed, and error-free returns continue to be paid within six weeks from the date of filing, the governor's office said.