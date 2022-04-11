3,396 tax refunds sent out for February filers

DEADLINE: Residents sit outside the Guam Department of Revenue and Taxation in Barrigada, some on their own chairs, as they wait in line for hours Thursday to apply for or renew their driver's licenses on March 31. More than 3,000 taxpayers should receive their income tax refunds soon. Dontana Keraskes/The Guam Daily Post

Checks were sent out or direct deposits were made for 3,396 tax year 2021 and prior-year income tax refunds totaling $10.6 million, after being processed by the Department of Revenue and Taxation and Department of Administration.

These refunds represent payment of error-free returns filed on or before Feb. 18, 2022, the governor's office stated Sunday.

Tax refunds continue to be processed, and error-free returns continue to be paid within six weeks from the date of filing, the governor's office said.

