1,260 tax refund checks will be mailed this week, according to the Department of Administration.

The Department of Revenue & Taxation processed the additional 2019 tax refund checks totaling $3,391,523.

The refunds include those that will be garnished to repay government debts and error-free returns that were filed on or before May 14, 2020.

DRT also processed 102 Economic Impact Program payments totaling $171,732.

The agency has processed 82,511 EIP Program payments totaling about $145 million, or approximately 96.72% of the total funding received from the U.S. Treasury.