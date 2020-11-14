$3.3M in tax refunds, $171K in EIP checks to be mailed this week

A total of 1,260 tax refund checks will be mailed this week, according to the Department of Administration.

The Department of Revenue and Taxation processed 2019 tax refund checks totaling $3.39 million.

The refund amounts include those that will be garnished to repay government debts.

The tax refunds are for taxpayers who filed error-free returns on or before May 14, 2020.

DRT also processed 102 Economic Impact Payment program payments totaling $171,732. The EIP program is funded by the federal government to provide cash assistance in light of the pandemic's economic hardships.

Altogether, DRT has processed 82,511 EIP program payments totaling about $145 million, or approximately 96.72% of the total funding received from the U.S. Treasury.