$3.5M in tax refunds for returns filed by April 28

The Department of Revenue & Taxation has processed and the Department of Administration will mail checks for or pay by direct deposit 1,317 tax year 2020 and prior income tax refunds this week.

Total income tax refunds paid is approximately $ 3,525,967 including refunds garnished to repay government debts, a press release states. These represent payment of 1,317 error-free returns filed on or before April 28.

Fiscal year-to-date, refund payments total approximately $212 million in total refunds which is $134 million more or over two and a half times the amount of refunds paid at this point last fiscal year.

To check the status of your income tax refund please log into your individual account at https://www.myguamtax.com/ and use the ‘Lookup Status of 1040 Refund’ tool.

DRT’s call center numbers are 635-1840/635-1841/635-7614/635-7651 or 635-1813. Taxpayers may also use the ‘Lookup Status’ tool or contact DRT via the ‘Contact Us’ section of the website. The e-mail address is incometax@revtax.guam.gov.