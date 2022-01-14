3,600 students back online with interim Wi-Fi service

The 3,600 Guam Department of Education students whose GDOE-provided MiFi service was interrupted will soon be back online as an interim solution has been found.

GTA TeleGuam will provide interim internet services to GDOE public school students to support learning outside of the classroom and at students' homes for distance learning.

The prior purchase order under IT&E expired in December, which left the 3,600 students without access to the internet at home.

“We tried but there are no options for extension of that purchase order, based on the type of procurement that was used, but the new purchase order was cut Wednesday to accommodate the 3,600 users and will be sent to the vendor,” said Deputy Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Joseph Sanchez.

Once received, new SIM cards will be provided.

“We already have a list and schools will be provided with the SIM cards, so that the users can simply go to the school, pick up their new SIM card and install it into their device,” Sanchez said.

The service is temporary as a protest has held up the ongoing procurement process to secure continued MiFi services.

“The prior contract has expired. So we did work with our procurement office to find a way to provide interim service and we know there are a lot of families out there who are calling schools who rely on the service and so we're very happy to find it,” said GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez said.

Fernandez stressed that the interim services are only for the 3,600 students currently with MiFi devices.