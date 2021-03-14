The Department of Revenue and Taxation processed and the Department of Administration will mail 632 tax refund checks for 2019 this week.

According to a joint press release, the checks total approximately $3.3 million including refunds garnished to repay government debts for error-free returns filed on or before Feb. 11.

DRT also processed another 329 EIP 2 checks totaling approximately $379,973. The EIP 2 was authorized by the COVID-related Tax Relief Act of 2020. The checks were submitted to the Treasurer of Guam to be mailed. To date, 72,644 EIP 2 checks totaling approximately $77.1 million have been processed. March 19 is the last date that EIP 2 payments will be made.

The agency has started working with the Internal Revenue Service to finalize processing for the next round of EIP checks, which will provide a direct payment starting at $1,400 for most families.

“It has been our goal to work to make payments to our people as soon as possible for all the programs we have administered,” said DRT Director Dafne Mansapit-Shimizu.

This newest round of EIP checks is included in the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan just signed by President Joe Biden.