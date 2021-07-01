$3.9M in tax refunds, $807K in stimulus payments in the mail for Guam residents

There’s $3.9 million in tax refunds and $807,665 in economic stimulus checks being sent out to Guamanians over the next few days.

The Department of Revenue & Taxation has processed and the Department of Administration will mail checks for or pay by direct deposit 1,403 tax year 2020 and prior income tax refunds this week, according to a joint press release.

Total income tax refunds paid is approximately $ 3,937,352 including refunds garnished to repay government debts. These represent payment of 1,403 error free returns filed on or before April 4.

In this fiscal year, which started October 2020, DRT has paid out $161 million or more than three times the amount of refunds paid at this point last fiscal year, the press release states.

DRT officials also noted that this week’s payment brings the total in Economic Impact Payment checks to $213.8 million.

Check it

Residents can find DRT’s FAQ on the Guam EIP Program in the COVID-19 section of the DRT website at https://www.guamtax.com/.

Residents check the status of income tax refund, log into your individual account at https://www.myguamtax.com/ and use the ‘Lookup Status of 1040 Refund’ tool. DRT can be reached at 635-1840/1841 or 635-7651. Taxpayers may also use the ‘Contact Us’ section of the website or e-mail incometax@revtax.guam.gov.