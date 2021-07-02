$3.9M in tax refunds and $808K in relief payments processed for Guam residents

More than $3.9 million in tax refunds and $807,665 in economic stimulus checks are being sent out to Guamanians over the next few days.

The Department of Revenue and Taxation has processed and the Department of Administration will mail checks for or pay by direct deposit 1,403 tax year 2020 and prior income tax refunds this week, according to a joint press release.

The total income tax refunds paid is approximately $ 3.94 million including refunds garnished to repay government debts. These represent payment of 1,403 error-free returns filed on or before April 4.

In this fiscal year, which started October 2020, DRT has paid out $161 million or more than three times the amount of refunds paid at this time last fiscal year, the press release states.

DRT officials also noted that this week's payment brings the total in Economic Impact Payment checks to $213.8 million.

Unclaimed EIP checks good for a year

Director Dafne Mansapit-Shimizu encouraged residents to verify the status of any of the three Economic Impact Payments through the DRT website if they're still waiting for them.

Unclaimed checks for tax refunds and EIP totaled about $12 million earlier this month.

She said government of Guam checks are usually valid for one year after they are issued, so residents may be able to deposit their pending stimulus benefits right after receiving them at the Treasurer of Guam office in Tamuning. Residents who have not received their check can also begin a reissuance process if their unclaimed benefit is not in GovGuam's possession.

Any EIP benefits still in GovGuam's possession after the expiration dates given by Congress will be returned to the federal government, Mansapit-Shimizu said.