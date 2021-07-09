$3.9M in tax refunds for returns filed by April 6

More than a thousand Guam tax payers will soon get tax refund checks as a batch of $3.9 million in tax refunds is being sent out this week.

The Department of Revenue & Taxation processed and the Department of Administration will mail checks for or pay by direct deposit 1,324 tax year 2020 and prior income tax refunds.

The total income tax refunds paid is approximately $ 3,924,738, though this amount includes refunds that are garnished to repay government debts owed. These represent payment of 1,324 error free returns filed on or before April 6, 2021.

According to the press release, the amount of tax refunds paid out this fiscal year, which started October 2020, is $165 million. That's more than three times the amount of refunds paid at this point last fiscal year, officials stated.

To check the status of your income tax refund, log into your individual account at

https://www.myguamtax.com/ and use the ‘Lookup Status of 1040 Refund’ tool.

DRT can be reached at 635-1840/1841 or 635-7651.

DRT recommends to utilize the ‘Lookup Status’ tool or contact them via the

‘Contact Us’ section of the website or to e-mail incometax@revtax.guam.gov.