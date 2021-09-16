Three additional COVID-19-related fatalities were reported on Thursday, according to the Joint Information Center.

• The 172nd death occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital on Sept 15. The patient was a 69-year-old man who did not appear to have been vaccinated and had underlying health conditions.

• The 173rd fatality was pronounced dead on arrival at GMH. The patient was a 74-year-old man who also was unvaccinated. It was not known if he had underlying health concerns.

• The 174th fatality was also pronounced dead on arrival at GMH. The patient was a 90-year-old woman whose vaccination status was not known.

“These unsettling times continue to impact our lives, and more of us are grieving tonight,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.

She said her husband Jeff Cook and Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio “join the island in prayer, for safe passage through the difficulty before us all, and for the strength and the resolve to remain ever vigilant in our efforts to protect everyone we can.”

81 hospitalized for COVID-19

There were 81 hospitalized COVID-19 patients .

At GMH, 44 were hospitalized, of whom 29 were unvaccinated. There were 34 patients at GRMC of whom 12 were unvaccinated. Naval Hospital Guam had three patients and their vaccination status was not known.

171 new cases

On Thursday, the Department of Public Health and Social Services reported 171 new cases of COVID-19 out of 1,672 tests performed on Sept. 15.

Twenty-three cases were identified through contact tracing. To date, there have been a total of 13,145 officially reported cases of COVID-19 on the island.

The COVID-19 Area Risk Score for Guam is 35.4. GovGuam had established a safe threshold of 2.5.

(Daily Post Staff)