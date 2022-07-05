3 arrested after allegedly tearing necklace off man's neck

Three men face robbery and other charges after allegedly yanking a necklace off a man's neck at Bubble Laundry in Dededo on July 2.

A customer of the establishment was loading his clothes into a washing machine at 9 a.m. when he was approached by a man in a gray ball cap and a gray plaid shirt, who yanked the necklace off the customer's neck, tearing the victim's shirt in the process, according to the magistrate's complaint filed at the Supreme Court of Guam.

The victim gave chase at first but is later seen on video footage stopping, then backing up suddenly, documents state. With necklace in hand, the suspect ran out and jumped into a white sedan that had driven up. Video footage showed another man standing and watching the victim before he too jumped into the sedan.

The victim said the necklace is worth $500, documents state.

Later that same day, police received a call from a man who recognized the vehicle, which he'd seen at Hemlani's Apartments in Harmon. Police officers arrived and found the three men along with a fourth person who was booked and released.

A broken glass pipe was found in the car along with a small bag with white crystals that tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine, according to documents.

The three suspects were identified as Madison Newyear, 35, Losanne Phaynid, 20, and BK Kancy Petrus, 21.

Newyear and Phaynid are charged with robbery and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, both as a third-degree felony, and theft as a misdemeanor.

Petrus faces charges of robbery as a third-degree felony and theft as a misdemeanor.