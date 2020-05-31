Three individuals face felony drug charges after police responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle.

Around 3 a.m. on Friday, May 29, police found a burgundy 2005 Suzuki Vitara on Chalan Abas in Ordot, according to a magistrates complaint.

The car was partially parked on the side of the road but facing the wrong direction.

Two men and a woman were in the car. The officers noticed the man in the passenger sat fumbling with something below the dashboard.

An officer ordered the driver and passenger to place their hands on the vehicles headliner.

The driver, identified as Vincent Jr. Cepeda Camacho, 34, complied.

The passenger, identified as Dwayne John Cepeda, 36, continued fumbling with the unknown object, documents state.

The officers then ordered Camacho and Cepeda to get out of the vehicle. When Cepeda exited, one of the officers saw him place something on the floor of the vehicle.

All three occupants were removed from the vehicle, including the woman, identified as Rebecca Ann San Nicolas, 40.

An officer then saw a small clear resealable plastic bag on the front passenger side floorboard, documents state. One bag allegedly contained a white crystalline substance suspected to be methamphetamine, and the other bag contained a green leafy substance suspected to be marijuana.

A field test of the white substance later that night yielded a presumptive positive for methamphetamine, documents state.

More suspected contraband was found, including heat-sealed straws and small clear bags, some of them containing a white crystalline substance and others containing residue. The officer also found a small metal container with a pill, that is suspected to be a schedule IV controlled substance, documents state. Officers also found a clear glass pipe with an improvised bulbous end, which was coated by a brown substance suspected to be burnt methamphetamine residue, documents state.

San Nicolas allegedly acknowledged ownership of the metal container with the pill along with several bags containing crystal methamphetamine residue. San Nicolas is a suspect in a theft complaint filed last year, documents state. In that complaint San Nicolas allegedly stole an iPhone, something she acknowledged on Friday, documents state.

Cepeda allegedly said Camacho threw the bag of “ice” on the car floor, documents state.

Camacho denied knowledge or possession of any contraband found inside the vehicle, though he allegedly said he recalled Cepeda placing pills in the center compartment of the vehicle headliner. He also said the pipe belonged to Cepeda and only became aware of it when Cepeda threw it in his direction as officers approached.

The trio face the following charges:

• San Nicolas: Theft; possession of a schedule II controlled substance, and possession of a scheduled IV controlled substance, all as third-degree felonies.

• Camacho: Possession of a schedule II controlled substance as a third degree felony.

• Cepeda: Possession of a schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.