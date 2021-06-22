Conservation officers arrested three men and confiscated two shotguns and a vehicle along with various hunting gear on June 15.

The Department of Agriculture, Law Enforcement Section conservation officers received information from Andersen Air Force Base 36 Security Force Squadron officers who executed a traffic stop of a vehicle along Route 3A, Yigo, according to a press release. They detained three individuals on suspicion of illegal hunting.

At approximately 10:10 p.m., conservation officers arrested three individuals for Protection of Wild Animal and Use of Artificial Light Prohibited.

Arrested were:

• Francisco P. Quintanilla, 70, from Yigo

• Tony E. Cruz, 70, from Dededo

• Jose Y. Flores, 73, from Dededo

Conservation officers patrol the terrestrial and coastal areas to protect Guam’s natural resources, according to the press release.