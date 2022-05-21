Three people were charged Friday in the Superior Court of Guam with illegal drug possession.

Jermain Anthony Pangelinan Salas, 44, and Ursula Kristy Helfin, 40, were each charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony. Salas also was charged with fraudulent use of a license plate.

According to court documents, police stopped a car in Dededo on Thursday because it had a busted brake light.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Salas allegedly told police the two had just bought the car.

Officers noted the car had not been registered since 2016.

Salas was put in handcuffs after police noted he was wanted for a 2019 misdemeanor case.

That’s when Helfin allegedly told officers, “Please, Sir, I can’t get arrested. I’ll tell you everything. There’s drugs in the can.”

Authorities found a glass pipe with methamphetamine and a baggie with meth in a can inside the car, documents state.

Separate arrest

In a separate case, Timothy Kenit Suta, 24, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony, criminal mischief of a motor vehicle, criminal mischief, two counts of family violence, and assault.

Suta was accused of causing $12,000 in damage using a bat at a Maite bakery and attacking another victim before threatening the victim with a machete in December 2021, documents state.

He also allegedly attacked a woman known to him in February and again this week.

Police caught Suta and found a glass pipe with meth, along with a straw that contained the drug, court documents state.