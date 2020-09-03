Three people were placed under arrest in connection to two separate drug possession cases filed in the Superior Court of Guam on Wednesday.

According to court documents, police stopped a car in Agat when they learned Kit Monou, who was in the passenger seat, had an active warrant in a 2016 misdemeanor case.

During a search, officers found small baggies with suspected methamphetamine and a glass pipe, documents state. Monou, 32, allegedly admitted to smoking the drug earlier on Tuesday but denied owning the pipe, stating he "would have thrown it out the window" if it were his.

He said he bought the drugs in Agat, documents state.

Monou was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

SUBHED:

Early morning traffic stop

Two others were arrested on drug possession charges following a traffic stop early Wednesday morning.

Court documents state officers conducted the stop after noticing a cup on the roof of the car.

After giving officers his license and vehicle registration, the driver, identified in court documents as David Dean Insular, 49, allegedly told them the license plate on the vehicle did not match the vehicle's registration.

Officers asked Insular to exit the vehicle and as he did, a black case fell out. The case contained at least three plastic bags with suspected meth, documents state.

Insular allegedly denied the case belonged to him.

Police said the passenger in the car, later identified as Leslie Ann Santos, 48, appeared erratic and jumpy. She started crying and mouthing the words, "I hate you, I hate you."

During a search of her purse, police allegedly found clear plastic baggies with suspected meth.

Insular and Santos were each charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.