Three people were arrested in separate illegal drug possession cases and appeared in the Superior Court of Guam on Friday.

In the first case, police pulled over a car speeding through Tamuning early Friday morning.

During a search, officers found small resealable baggies with methamphetamine and two glass pipes with suspected meth residue, court documents state.

Tresean Durell Ramey, 26, and Rebecca Ann San Nicolas, 41, were each charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

San Nicolas allegedly told police the pouch officers found with two glass pipes and clear plastic baggies belonged to her, adding that she put it under her seat to avoid getting caught again for possession.

Disturbance in Tamuning

In a separate case, a man who was arrested in connection with a disturbance in Tamuning on Wednesday night is also facing drug charges.

Christopher Herrera Rosero, 45, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony and family violence as a misdemeanor.

According to court documents, Rosero got into an argument with an 81-year-old woman known to him when he threw a pitcher of water and other items at her.

The woman told police that she left the residence, but could hear Rosero throwing things outside of the home, documents state.

Officers located him and also found two straws with meth, two small baggies with meth and one glass pipe with meth residue, documents state.

Rosero was on pretrial release for a 2019 case alleging harassment and disorderly conduct.